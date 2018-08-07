Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken Fritters

New Day Cleveland viewer and local chef, Sandy Spinks, joins us in studio with her recipe for gluten free chicken fritters.

Sandy ‘s Gluten Free Chicken Fritters

1-1/2 lbs Lean Chicken Breast ( Chopped into small pieces)

2- Large Eggs

1/3 cup of Almond Flour

2tbsp corn meal

1/3 cup of Lemonaise

1 1/3 shredded cheese

1 1/2tbsp chopped dill ( fresh)

4-5 leaves of fresh Basil

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp Of olive oil for frying

Mix all ingredients except olive oil in large bowl put in refrigerator over night

Use ice cream scooper for batter place in hot skillet ( medium heat) mash with spatula cook 3 minuets on each side . Serve hot with your choice of sauce ( More than Gourmet makes great gluten free sauces)