Chicken Fritters
New Day Cleveland viewer and local chef, Sandy Spinks, joins us in studio with her recipe for gluten free chicken fritters.
Sandy ‘s Gluten Free Chicken Fritters
1-1/2 lbs Lean Chicken Breast ( Chopped into small pieces)
2- Large Eggs
1/3 cup of Almond Flour
2tbsp corn meal
1/3 cup of Lemonaise
1 1/3 shredded cheese
1 1/2tbsp chopped dill ( fresh)
4-5 leaves of fresh Basil
1/2 tsp sea salt
2 tbsp Of olive oil for frying
Mix all ingredients except olive oil in large bowl put in refrigerator over night
Use ice cream scooper for batter place in hot skillet ( medium heat) mash with spatula cook 3 minuets on each side . Serve hot with your choice of sauce ( More than Gourmet makes great gluten free sauces)