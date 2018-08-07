× Browns rookie Antonio Callaway cited for marijuana possession

CLEVELAND– The legal troubles continue for Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

The 21-year-old was pulled over on Howe Road in Strongsville at about 3 a.m. Sunday for failing to yield for oncoming traffic.

Officers found a small amount of marijuana under the driver’s seat, according to the police report. Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license.

He’s set to appeared in Strongsville Mayor’s Court Thursday morning.

“We’re aware of the citation are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time,” the Browns said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His draft stock dropped when he failed a drug test at the NFL combine.

He caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Florida Gators, but hadn’t played since the Outback Bowl in 2017.

Callaway was suspended all of last season following an investigation into credit card fraud. He was cited for marijuana possession in 2017 and part of an investigation into sexual battery in 2016.

