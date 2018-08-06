Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio; Trumbull County hardest hit

CLEVELAND– Thousands of people are without power in Northeast Ohio this afternoon.

Most of those affected are in Trumbull County. According to FirstEnergy, there are more than 14,000 customers without electricity in the county with many outages in Brookfield Township, Fowler Township, Kinsman Township and Vienna Township, as of 4:45 p.m.

About 1,800 FirstEnergy customers are in the dark in Cuyahoga County and about 3,200 in Lake County.

It’s estimated most will have service restored by 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.