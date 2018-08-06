× Tequila Fest is coming to Willoughby on August 25th

DTW is Downtown Willoughby. It’s a great small town in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio and this place has one amazing vibe. That’s why we are stepping away from the big city and bringing a Tequila Fest to this super cool town.

There will be over 20 tequila brands and a total of over 45 different types of tequila to sample. You’ll get a 12 samples so you can pick your favorite brands. You’ll also get a souvenir shirt from the event. Each sample is about .5 ounce or more. So you get 6 to 8 shots of premium tequila worth well over $60.

Next is the food. As you are strolling around the street and hitting the various bars in DTW, you’ll get a chance to try one of the special edition Taco’s each place will be serving. Yep, each bar will be making one specialty taco for the day and for all ticket holders, you get a special price on the food.

LIVE MUSIC

So now we got your attention. There will be DTW bars/restaurants involved in this event. Each bar having a couple tequila vendors per bar sampling out some great tequila, live music through out, killer taco specials and some new memories to plaster FaceBook with.

PARTICIPATING BUSSINESSES

The Wild Goose

Ballantine

Willoughby Brewing Company

The Morehouse Willoughby

The 1899 Pub

Frank and Tony’s Place

Garage Bar Willoughby

Sol

Mullarkey’s Irish Pub

So what are you waiting for. Grab your tickets now and get ready for a great city party.

You Get More Than $80 Worth of Tequila for only $50 Regular Ticket Price!