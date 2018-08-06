× Suspect in Ashtabula Amber Alert still at large

ASHTABULA, Ohio – Police in Ashtabula are still searching for the suspect in an Amber Alert out of that city.

Antonio Noble, 2, was taken by Jerome Noble, 31, of Painesville late Sunday evening. Noble is the child’s father and non-custodial parent.

Chief Robert Stell says that Antonio was returned safely to his mother after a family member made contact with Noble sometime overnight Sunday. That family member was able to bring the boy home. It’s not known what time the child was returned to his mother.

“Of course we’re always relieved when there’s a child involved or anyone for that matter that there is a positive outcome, said Stell. “The child is safe and we’re really pleased with that.”

Police said Jerome Noble is bi-polar and schizophrenic and was not currently taking medication. He also has a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

According to the Amber Alert warning, he threatened to “go to prison or die,” the Amber Alert said. He also said police would have to “rip the child from his arms.”

“When we put out an Amber Alert it’s a very useful tool and we think it was really helpful in this situation. It’s the second one we’ve had this year and in both cases there were positive outcomes and we’re really happy with that,”said Stell.

