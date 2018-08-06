× Sheriff: Elderly woman struck in Rootstown Giant Eagle parking lot

ROOTSTOWN-The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Rootstown Township.

Authorities say an 88-year-old man backed his vehicle into the entrance of the store and struck a 71-year-old woman.

The driver was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for treatment. The victim was also taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.