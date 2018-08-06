‘Mighty Ducks’ star arrested for public intoxication

OROVILLE, Calif.– One of the stars of the 1990s movie series “The Mighty Ducks” was arrested over the weekend and his mugshot is shocking.

Shaun Weiss, 38, was taken into custody for intoxication on Saturday and booked into the Butte County Jail in Northern California. According to TMZ, he was released after a few hours and was not cited.

Oroville police said officers found Weiss near a business and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss played Goldberg the goalie in all three “Mighty Ducks” films and appeared in the 1995 movie “Heavy Weights.”

TMZ reported the former child actor was arrested a year ago for possession of methamphetamine and served a few days in jail for stealing from an electronics store.