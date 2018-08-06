Medina County man plays 100 holes of golf in one day to benefit hospice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Pat Spoerndle admits he loves the game of golf.

As a business owner, he said he is also constantly being asked to make charitable contributions.

So, 10 years ago, he wanted to combine both in a way that enabled him to give 100 percent of what he raised to the charity of his choice.

"I've played a lot of golf outings, and you go to those outings and you play $125, $150 to help support a charity. And at the end of the day, 30 percent or 40 percent of that money actually ended up at the charity. I just had this concept, wouldn't it be fun to come up with an idea that 100 percent of the money went to a charity? In this case Hospice of Medina County is who we do this for," Spoerndle said.

What started as a one-time, marathon golf outing of 100 consecutive holes trying to raise $10,000 for the Hospice of Medina County has evolved into an annual outing that has raised many times that amount.

One day each year, Spoerndle is given sole access to the golf course at Fox Meadow Country Club in Montville for the event.

Spoerndle finished his 10th such outing, golfing the 100th hole of the event in just over seven hours on Monday.

"It looks like we will set a record donation for this year, which will put us over a quarter of a million dollars that has been raised in the 10 years. So that's pretty darn cool when you think about it that every hole I played we are raising $250 for Hospice of Medina County so its good stuff," Spoerndle said.

Along the way, he has family members and friends caddy for him. Some of his friends from corporate sponsors have played along with him to keep him company.

"It was a good experience. I have been friends with Pat since we have been kids and we grew up together. And to see Pat put something like this together and see the results is rewarding, so I'm glad I could help and caddying is how I helped," Bill Lawrence said.

"It's such a good cause and Pat is so sincere about this. And by the way, he's a pretty darn good golfer. Some 35s in there for 9 holes, some 37s so he plays pretty darn good," said Bill Newdome, who also helped caddy.

Spoerndle said he chose his charity because he lives in Medina County, even though at the time, he had no family interaction with the organization. Since then, he said he's had three family members who have used hospice services and that has only made him more driven to carry on with his annual event.

"At this point, it's something I will do as long as my body allows me to do it," Spoerndle said.

He plans to make the check presentation this coming weekend.