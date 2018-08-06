× Man who had mouth taped shut by judge to appear in court again Monday

CLEVELAND – 32-year-old Franklyn Williams will be back in Judge John Russo’s courtroom on Monday, August 6.

Williams was being sentenced by Russo on July 31 and refused stop talking, despite more than a dozen warnings from Russo to remain quiet. Williams even interrupted his own attorneys. Russo handled the situation by ordering deputies to tape the defendant’s mouth shut.

He was eventually sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Williams is heading to court on Monday for a hearing on sentencing issues.

Fox 8 will carry the hearing live right here at 1:30 p.m.

His trial began late last year, but hit a snag when he cut his ankle bracelet.

Williams fled to Nebraska, where he claimed he was hit over the head and lost his memory. In court on the 31st, prosecutors played Williams’ phone calls with family to prove he remembered. They also found information on his phone that indicated he researched how to beat criminal charges.

This is his second trial in the case. The first time, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison. Williams was granted an appeal after a court found he was misinformed about when he would be eligible for release.

