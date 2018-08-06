Group rallies in support of OSU football, Urban Meyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- A group rallied in support of the Ohio State football team and its head coach Urban Meyer Monday evening.

Fans held signs that read "We love Coach Urban," "I stand with Urban" and "Fire ESPN" outside of Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Jeff Hamms, who goes by Tennessee Jeff, organized the event, and led attendees in cheers and songs.

Last week, OSU placed Meyer on administrative leave and ordered an independent board into domestic violence allegations against fired assistant coach Zach Smith.

Smith's ex-wife Courtney Smith told Stadium that Meyer's wife knew about the incident in 2015. While Urban Meyer denied knowledge of the alleged abuse at Big Ten media days, he said in a statement last week he followed proper protocols.

"This has nothing to do with our ex-wide receivers coach and the allegations against him with is ex-wife. I don't want to talk about that," Hamms said. "That's not why I drove 12 hours and you guys are standing out here to talk about what he did or what he didn't do."

Hamms said the rally is to show support for who Meyer is as a person and coach. He praised Meyer for the positive impact he has on the players and told a few stories.

