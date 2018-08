EUCLID, Ohio– Authorities recovered human remains from Lake Erie in Euclid Monday afternoon.

Euclid police said they received a call about a suspicious object in the water and waited until the current brought it to shore around East 198th Street.

The remains are badly decomposed. Police said this is not a new death.

The Euclid Police Department is handling the investigation. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity.