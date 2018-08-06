High schools take steps to keep football players safe in heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- St. Ignatius High School head football coach Chuck Kyle joked that the sideline of the field is practically a water park on Monday.

“My tree lawn sprinklers are on the field, but the kids like it,” Kyle said as he was getting ready to coach the team on a sweltering 90-degree day.

But the sprinklers, cold-water tub and mist-blowing fan are all on the sideline for a serious reason. The humidity is overbearing, but high school football teams across the area are still practicing outside with major adjustments.

“With the way the weather is right now you’re conditioning just practicing and that’s the point,” Kyle said.

He’s taken out the sprints and conditioning aspects of the practice since the weather is so hot.

The players are also not wearing full equipment and are practicing with just their uppers. There’s more frequent water breaks and breaks in front of the fan.

Kyle said they approach practice much differently these days than they did when he first started coaching.

“There is a plan now, there’s a plan. It’s not just take a couple of gulps of water as you’re walking out,” he said

As St. Ignatius players took the field at 2 p.m., athletes at Avon High School we’re finishing up practice.

“Everything is all good training for the heat. We got to get used to that we got to get in game shape. We gotta be running around, getting conditioned,” said Jack Roesch, Avon High School senior and football captain.

Many teams will be playing their first few games of the season in sweltering temperatures.

“We make a lot of accommodations, so we’re running the kids through the fan we have a sprinkler they walk through,” said Mo Sizemore, an athletic trainer at St. Ignatius.

Sizemore is also watching for any symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

“Light headedness, dizzy, nausea, fatigue vomiting sometimes sweating, clammy,” she said.

Any players who looks like they may be getting exhausted can go into a cold-water tub to bring their body temperature down.

Kyle said the bottom line is to keep his team in top shape and make sure they are ready to play.

“You want to keep the kids healthy. Football is a fun game, but we want to keep them healthy,” Kyle said.