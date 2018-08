Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It has been almost 3 weeks since Cleveland last saw 90°F…until Sunday! We topped off at 92° at Hopkins. That makes it the 13th day in the 90s of the year so far! We were close (88°F) on Saturday.

Click here for the full forecast.

We have another opportunity Monday to make it day #14 in the 90s before the next ‘cool down’ occurs.