From healthy sleep habits to diet; getting students ready for new school year

HUDSON- It’s that time of year again!

Thousands will be heading back to class in just days, but will students be ready?

"It absolutely is nerve-wracking because the clock is ticking and we still have a ton going on."

Still fresh from summer vacation abroad, Sarah Filipovitz of Hudson says she has yet to start shopping for school supplies for her 9-year-old daughter Abigail who is heading into the 4th grade.

"I kind of not wanting to go back to school because I have to wake up early,” says Abigail.

And Dr. Sarah Adams with Akron Children’s Hospital says that is one of the biggest challenges for students.

So how do we get kids back on a healthy sleep schedule, when they’ve been staying up late and sleeping in most of the summer?

Dr. Adams says, "Start at least two weeks before school starts. And then, go slow. It's really hard if their bed time is now 10'oclock and you want to change it to 8 o'clock at night."

As for cell phones and other electronics.

"You want to shut those off about thirty-minutes before you actually want them to fall asleep and go to bed,” said Adams.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests kids between the ages of 3 and 5 get 10 to 13 hours of sleep at night…ages 6 to 14, 9 to 12 hours of sleep and teens 14 and older, 8 to 10 hours of shut-eye.

In addition to making sure students are up to date with vaccinations, diet is also key.

Dr. Hudson said, “Eating breakfast before school is so important for school success."

With Abigail and a kindergartner at home, Sarah Filipovitz is getting her girls ready, with the first day of school just a week away.

"Allow them to be starting sports again and getting into a schedule and enjoy their friends for the last week,” says Filipovitz.

Doctors also say no matter the student's age, this can be a very stressful time for any kid returning to school.

Anxiety triggers can include the unknown... and even bullying.

The best advice, they say don't be afraid to talk to a parent or teacher about any issues.