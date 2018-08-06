Fox Recipe Box: Avocado Toast & Breakfast Energy Bowl

CLEVELAND, Oh — Heck’s Cafe in Ohio City has been a favorite dining destination for Northeast Ohioians for years and now the restaurant is offering a ‘faster’ way to enjoy some of their most popular dishes. Heck’s Express recently opened in downtown Cleveland and Heck’s chef Yanira Llanos shared two of their most popular breakfast recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel just in time for back to school.

ACAI YOGURT MIX

INGREDIENT 1X 2X GREEK YOUGURT 2 EA 4 EA NONFAT YOGURT 1 TUB 2 TUBS HONEY 2 C 4 C ACAI PUREE 3 EA 6 EA LEMON ZEST AND JUICE 4 EA 8 EA CASHEW MILK 2 C 4 C MACA ROOT 2 TBSP 4 TBSP

ACAI BOWL/ plating

PLATE:

6 OZ ACAI SMOOTHIE 2 OZ BANANA 1 TBSP CACAO NIBS 1 OZ MULBERRIES 1 OZ COCONUT 4 EA BLUEBERRIES 2 OZ GRANOLA

AVOCADO TOAST/ plating

PLATE: