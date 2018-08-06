× Former Browns GM Tom Heckert passes away

DENVER, CO – Tom Heckert, who served as the Cleveland Browns general manager for two years, has passed away.

Heckert, 51, recently left his front office personnel position with the Denver Broncos to focus on his health. He had been diagnosed with a blood disorder.

Tom Heckert was recently diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which amyloid proteins build up in your organs. It's the same disease former Lions president Matt Millen is reportedly fighting. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2018

Heckert was the Browns’ general manager from 2010-2012.

John Elway, President of the Broncos Football Operations and General Manager released a statement about Heckert, saying in part that “Tom was an integral part of our organization and we’re all incredibly saddened today….He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice….My prayers go out to Tom’s family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career.”

Broncos announce that former personnel executive Tom Heckert died Sunday night. He only recently left the organization in part because of his health. He was only 51. Very sad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2018