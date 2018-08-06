FBI: Man robs Parma bank, threatens to shoot tellers

PARMA, Ohio– Authorities are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Parma Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Dollar Bank on West Ridgewood Drive at about 4:20 p.m.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic gandgun and threatening to shoot people in the bank.

He threw a large, multi-colored bag over the counter and demanded cash. The tellers complied and the man fled the bank.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Parma police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

