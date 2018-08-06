Download: Political campaigns now texting voters directly; good idea or not?

Political campaigns use all sorts of communication to reach voters.

Flyers, billboards, mailings, tv and print ads, Facebook and Twitter posts are just a few.

And now we can add text messages to the list.

Both Democratic and Republican campaigns are relying on mass-texting apps that send huge numbers of texts per day without running afoul of anti-spam laws.

The texts are called peer-to-peer texts messages and are ultimately sent by a human user – not an automated text blast. That’s why they aren’t regulated.

