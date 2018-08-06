Domestic violence victim shoots estranged boyfriend who broke into her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a domestic violence victim told police she shot her estranged boyfriend, after he broke into her home, refused to leave, and started coming toward her.

“She felt at that time she was in danger,” said Mansfield Police Lt. Rob Skropits.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30. The woman told police she was in the shower when 24-year-old Terrance Hampton allegedly broke into her South Adams Street home.

The victim told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that the man removed an air conditioning unit and crawled through a window.

The woman said she was able to grab a gun that she kept for protection and said she kept telling Hampton to leave.

“At some point I guess he gets to the front door, he shuts the door, turns around at her, and from my understanding that is when a shot was fired,” Skropits said.

Hampton ran from the residence and was found a short time later. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The victim was not injured.

The victim has filed several reports against Hampton in the last few months, including two for domestic violence.

“Just last month she filed a report and our domestic violence detective is working on a case between these two where he came in the house and assaulted her,” Skropits said.

Police say the case will be sent to the prosecutor to determine what charges should be filed.