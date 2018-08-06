Cleveland officer pleads not guilty to sending nude photos to teen girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-A Cleveland police officer accused of sending nude photos to a teenaged girl plead not guilty to the charges.

Thomas Tewell appeared in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Monday morning. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and unauthorized use of property.

Investigators say he met a 17-year-old girl from Rocky River online and then used a police computer to look up more about her.

Tewell is due back in court August 13. He was placed on restricted duty and ordered not to have contact with the victim.

