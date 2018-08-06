Amber Alert: Man takes young son and threatens to ‘go to prison or die’

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The City of Ashtabula Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a young boy believed to have been taken by his father.

Police said Antonio Noble, 2, was taken by Jerome Noble, 31, of Painesville.

They were last seen on W. 37th St. in Ashtabula on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

According to information provided by police, Jerome Noble was last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey hat.

The boy was not wearing a shirt and was taken without diapers, police said.

Police said Jerome Noble is bi-polar and schizophrenic and was not currently taking medication.

He threatened to “go to prison or die,” the Amber Alert said. He also said police would have to “rip the child from his arms.”

Police said Jerome Noble has a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Police believe the suspect may be traveling in a small or mid-sized grey vehicle driven by an unknown white female with either blonde or light brown hair.

Anyone with information should call the Ashtabula city Police Department at (440) 992-7172 or dial 911.