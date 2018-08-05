Tourist plane crashes in Swiss Alps, 20 dead

FLIMS, Switzerland – Swiss police say all 20 people aboard an old-time propeller plane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a mountainside in southeast Switzerland.
The Swiss news website 20min.ch quoted police spokeswoman Anita Senti as saying that police now know all 20 people on the Junkers Ju-52 propeller plane died in the crash Saturday near the Alpine resort of Flims.
Officials said 11 men and nine women were killed, most from Switzerland but also a couple and their son from Austria.
Ju-Air, a company based in Duebendorf, near Zurich, that offers flights with old-time Junkers Ju-52 planes, said one of its aircraft had been involved in the accident Saturday. Nearly 5,000 Ju-52 planes were manufactured between 1932 and 1952. The Swiss daily Blick said the planes can accommodate 17 passengers and three crew.