Tourist plane crashes in Swiss Alps, 20 dead

FLIMS, Switzerland – Swiss police say all 20 people aboard an old-time propeller plane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a mountainside in southeast Switzerland.

The Swiss news website 20min.ch quoted police spokeswoman Anita Senti as saying that police now know all 20 people on the Junkers Ju-52 propeller plane died in the crash Saturday near the Alpine resort of Flims.

Switzerland crash: Up to 20 feared dead as WW2 plane crash https://t.co/s5g7cKe77t — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 5, 2018

Officials said 11 men and nine women were killed, most from Switzerland but also a couple and their son from Austria.

Ju-Air, a company based in Duebendorf, near Zurich, that offers flights with old-time Junkers Ju-52 planes, said one of its aircraft had been involved in the accident Saturday. Nearly 5,000 Ju-52 planes were manufactured between 1932 and 1952. The Swiss daily Blick said the planes can accommodate 17 passengers and three crew.