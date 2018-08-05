There is such a thing as National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Here’s a little history behind the iconic treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August fourth is national chocolate chip cookie day, the perfect time to enjoy the perfect combination that is a chocolate chip cookie.

The delicious treat was invented by a woman named Ruth Wakefield, who published the first recipe in the 1938 edition of the "Tried and True" cookbook.

It caught on quickly, and by 1939, Wakefield had given Nestle the right to use her cookie recipe .and the name of her restaurant, Toll House.

So grab a chocolate chip cookie -- or four -- and celebrate the day dedicated to a uniquely American treat.