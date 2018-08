Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It has been almost 3 weeks since Cleveland last saw 90°F. We were close (88°F) on Saturday… and we will see two more opportunities (Sunday and Monday) before the next cool down occurs.

Where did it hit 90°F in Ohio Saturday?

91°F = Akron-Canton

91°F = Toledo

90°F = Columbus

90°F = Cincinnati

Our skies will remain largely fair through Sunday with only a slight chance of a widely scattered afternoon pop-up shower.