Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Clippers forward Sam Dekker

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15: Sam Dekker #7 of the LA Clippers blocks the shot of Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Staples Center on January 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Sam Dekker will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojarowski, said in a tweet Sunday that “Cleveland is finalizing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker.”

According to the NBA, Dekker has spent 3 years in the league, previously playing for the Clippers (2017-2018) and the Houston Rockets (2015-2017).

