× Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Clippers forward Sam Dekker

CLEVELAND — Sam Dekker will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojarowski, said in a tweet Sunday that “Cleveland is finalizing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker.”

Cleveland is finalizing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2018

According to the NBA, Dekker has spent 3 years in the league, previously playing for the Clippers (2017-2018) and the Houston Rockets (2015-2017).

More on the Cleveland Cavaliers here.