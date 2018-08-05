× OSU says Urban Meyer investigation should be completed in 14 days

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University released a statement Sunday night saying that the investigation involving Football Coach Urban Meyer is expected to be completed within 14 days.

OSU announced last week that a special independent board would be working directly with the investigative team on the incident regarding Meyer and former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Jo Ann Davidson, chair of the independent group said, “Ohio State is committed to a thorough and complete investigation. We look forward to sharing the results of this investigation and any action the university may take.”

Meyer is on administrative leave while Ohio State investigates claims that he knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against Smith, who was fired last week.

