Magical world of Harry Potter returns, watch all 9 films at local theaters

NORTHEAST OHIO — Harry Potter is returning to the big screen and four Northeast, Ohio theaters are bringing you the magic.

Cinemark is hosting an exclusive festival, “Wizarding World XD Week,” August 31 through September 6.

Participating area theaters are:

Cinemark at Valley View and XD , Valley View

, Valley View Cinemark Cuyahoga Falls and XD , Cuyahoga Falls

, Cuyahoga Falls Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD , North Canton

, North Canton Cinemark Tinseltown and XD, Boardman

According to Cinemark, participating theaters will be screening all 9 Harry Potter films and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in custom engineered surround sound at their Cinemark XD auditoriums.

The festival pass costs $25 and includes viewings of all 9 films, a festival badge, a collectible key chain and a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through November 30.

Reservations are available online here and pass pick up begins August 25 at the theaters.

