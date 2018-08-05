‘I will keep fighting’: Demi Lovato speaks about addiction for the first time since her overdose

LOS ANGELES — Demi Lovato released a statement regarding her addiction for the first time since her alleged overdose.

Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose on July 24 and had not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

On Sunday, Lovato shared a letter on Instagram saying,”I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction.  What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.  It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato thanked God, her fans, family, her team, and the staff at the hospital for the support they have all given her.  She also shared that she will continue battling the disease of addiciton.

She said, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

