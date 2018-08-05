Geneva-on-the-Lake honors fallen officers in their version of #LipSyncChallenge

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police departments across the United States are getting their lip-sync on. An unofficial “challenge” is being issued from department to department, asking police to produce a lip-sync video to a favorite song.

The Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department decided to join in the challenge and to honor fallen Ohio officers at the same time.

The department chose to feature fallen heroes from the last two years because of video time constraints, but they want everyone to know that “we honor ALL whom have given the ultimate sacrifice.”