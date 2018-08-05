Freight train derails in Pittsburgh, no injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH — Four cars from a freight train derailed in Pittsburgh, sending containers tumbling down a hillside onto light rail tracks below, but no injuries have been reported, authorities said.

The cars reportedly derailed on the South Side of Pittsburgh near Station Square shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, and no hazardous materials were involved.

Containers from the derailed cars slid down the hillside onto or near the light rail Port Authority tracks, said Adam Brandolph of the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Brandolph says there has been "extensive damage" that likely will take a long time to repair.

Light rail service at the station has been suspended.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jim Glass says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

At the scene, authorities said the only spillage was mouthwash, according to the Post-Gazette.