Cleveland Cavaliers waive Okaro White

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived forward Okaro White.

Cavs General Manager, Koby Altman, made the announcement Sunday at the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

White originally signed with the team in April after completing a 10-day contract with the team in March of last season.

White did not play in any regular season games but he played for the Cavs in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. He participated in all 7 games, averaging 6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.

