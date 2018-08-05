× Cleveland Browns trade Corey Coleman for draft pick

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns have traded wide receiver Corey Coleman for a future draft pick.

The Browns announced Sunday night that they have made a deal with the Buffalo Bills, trading the former first-round draft pick for an undisclosed future draft pick.

Cleveland selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Coleman played 19 games during his 2 years with the Browns. He totaled 56 receptions for 718 yards, caught 5 touchdowns and averaged 12.8 yards per catch.

