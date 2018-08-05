Bystanders form human chain to rescue swimmers on Lake Michigan; 2 people reported dead, 3 injured

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two people died in Lake Michigan Sunday after bystanders formed a human chain in a rescue attempt.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that emergency crews dispatched to Grand Haven State Park around noon Sunday when 64-year-old David Knaffle, from Wyoming, was in critical condition after being pulled from the lake.

Beach-goers reportedly formed a human chain of 30 to 40 people in an attempt to locate the victim.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, once Knaffle was located, he was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Emergency crews reportedly returned to the beach later in the afternoon on reports of multiple people struggling to swim.

Bystanders were able to rescue five additional swimmers from the water — three who were reported injured and one who died.

Authorities told the Grand Haven Tribune that one of the rescued swimmers, a 20-year-old man from Michigan, had drowned after he was pulled out of the water around 4 p.m. His name has not been released.

Video courtesy of Becky Vargo and the Grand Haven Tribune.