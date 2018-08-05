× Argument leaves one man dead on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – An early morning shooting took the life of a 34-year-old man Sunday.

Cleveland police were called out to E. 140 Street at around 4 a.m. They found the victim in a doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later discovered that the victim had been arguing with another male. Both men exchanged gunfire.

The suspect left the scene and as of late Sunday morning, had not been located.