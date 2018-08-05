Authorities rescue baby floating on East River, baby dies at hospital

NEW YORK — Authorities rescued a baby in a diaper floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday.

According to New York Investigative Reporter, Myles Miller, the New York Police Department Special Ops rescued the child. Miller shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.

BREAKING: @NYPDSpecialops pull baby clad in diaper from East River under Brooklyn Bridge. The child was floating on its back, spotted by tourists who called police. @FDNY transported child to the hospital, condition unknown. pic.twitter.com/9gBvbnkB3D — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 5, 2018

The child was reportedly spotted by a tourist from who called the police.

Diana Campbell, of Oklahoma, first spotted the child and called 911. pic.twitter.com/Goe7sle5cA — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 5, 2018

Miller says another tourist, who was a doctor, went into the river and began performing CPR on the child.

NEW: A tourist who happens to be a doctor from Oklahoma went into the East River and began performing CPR on the child. pic.twitter.com/CAiGezIDyO — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 5, 2018

The New York City Fire Department reportedly took the child to the hospital where the baby died.

.@NYPDDetectives have confirmed the baby died at New York Downtown Hospital. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 5, 2018