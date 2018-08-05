Authorities rescue baby floating on East River, baby dies at hospital

NEW YORK — Authorities rescued a baby in a diaper floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday.
According to New York Investigative Reporter, Myles Miller, the New York Police Department Special Ops rescued the child. Miller shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.
The child was reportedly spotted by a tourist from who called the police.
Miller says another tourist, who was a doctor, went into the river and began performing CPR on the child.
The New York City Fire Department reportedly took the child to the hospital where the baby died.
40.712775 -74.005973