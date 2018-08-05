Activist fights to ‘stop the violence’ after shooting kills 34-year-old on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A 34-year-old man died in shooting Sunday morning at an east side motorcycle club, where violence has occurred before, and now a community activists wants officials to take action.

The violent scene unfolded at 4 a.m. Sunday at 835 East 140th St. Cleveland Police say an argument between two men turned into a shootout inside the club. A 34-year-old man, identified as Mario King from East Cleveland, was shot several times. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. The killer is still on the loose.

Now, a community activist is demanding the building be shutdown.

"It's disguised as a BF Goodrich, but that's not what it is. It's a clubhouse for a biker gang. The city doesn't need that." said community activist Donald Boyd, "There's nothing good that comes out of this place at all."

Boyd, who lives in the neighborhood, said the biker club is open all night on weekends and that there has been other trouble there since it opened.

"It should not be open that time of night. Not in this community. We don't need that. We don't need the senseless violence," Boyd tells Fox 8.

Boyd has been in contact with city council members and wants the city to deem the club a nuisance and shut it down.

"Why do we have to keep having violence happening over and over again to get something shut down. Now, a mother has lost her son," Boyd said.

There was no one at the club Sunday afternoon. The door was locked and there appeared to be bullet holes in the door from what Boyd believes was a previous shooting.

Boyd said his nightmare is that a stray bullet rips into a passing car.

"I don't want any innocent bystander, you know people driving past. There could be a stray bullet and it could hit a kid. The trail we're going down it's going to happen and we'll have another family that's sad, when actually we could have had it shut down a long time ago," Boyd said.

Boyd also added that the club is"not safe around there and it's not fair to the neighborhood. Something needs to be done to stop the violence."

