5 dead after small plane crashes into California parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities say five people on board were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when a small plane crashed in a Southern California parking lot.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac says the twin-engine plane declared an emergency Sunday before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Orange County's John Wayne Airport.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi says the plane was heading to the airport when it came down and struck an empty parked car in the lot of a Staples store. He says there was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt.

Photos from the scene show the plane upright but on its belly.

Never in my life did I think I would see a plane fall out of the sky. #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/qcXT4bTMTR — ellaphant 🇲🇾 (@xomissella) August 5, 2018

According to KTLA, the cause of the crash is unknown.