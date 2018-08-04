WATCH NOW: President Donald Trump speaking at rally in Columbus

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — President Donald Trump has arrived in Ohio at the Port Columbus International Airport and is appearing Saturday evening at Olentangy Orange High School north of Columbus in support of GOP congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Balderson is running in Tuesday’s special election for an open congressional seat against Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder. The seat opened up when Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi resigned in January to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable.

Hundreds of people are slowly making their way into an the high school for the rally and a few dozen protesters are lined along a walkway outside the school holding signs that say “Impeach 45” and “Real News Fake President.”