Twin couples say ‘I do’ at Ohio Twins Days Festival

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Identical twins Briana and Brittany Deane married twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers in a joint ceremony at the Twins Days Festival Saturday in Twinsburg.

According to People, the twins were married by twin ministers and had a “Twice Upon a Time” themed ceremony, and the brides even wore matching dresses.

The couples chose to hold Saturday’s ceremony at the Twins Days Festival because they met there last year.

Brittany told People that the couples are excited for their future — to live in the same house and raise their children together.

“When we have children, my and Josh’s children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy’s children. Even though they’re cousins, they’re technically genetic siblings. We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together,” said Brittany.

TLC says they will be following the couples’ story in a new TV show based on them. You will be able to watch the ceremony and hear them say “I do” once the show airs.

