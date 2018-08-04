Trump tweets about LeBron’s comment that he is using sports ‘to divide us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump slammed basketball star LeBron James on Friday night over his appearance on CNN this week.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do," Trump tweeted.

James appeared on Lemon's show Monday, and the interview was re-aired Friday night, shortly before Trump tweeted.

"I like Mike!" the President ended his tweet in what appeared to be a reference to the ongoing debate on who's the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Michael Jordan.

James addressed various topics during his interview with Lemon, including politics, saying Trump has used athletics and athletes to split up the country.

"What I've noticed over the past few months," James shared with CNN's Don Lemon during a sit-down interview on Monday. "(Is) he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to."

Referencing Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protests during the pre-game national anthem launched an NFL movement, and more recently, Stephen Curry, who honored his promise of skipping a visit to Donald Trump's White House, James bemoaned a myriad of instances in which Trump has twisted peaceful displays of dissent into an indictment of a decaying American value system.

"I can't sit back and say nothing," said James, who lists participating in youth athletics as one of the most inclusive experiences of his upbringing.

Asked by Lemon about the prospect of entering politics after his playing days, James at first dodged the subject like so many defenders throughout his career. But when asked what he would say if someone told him, "If you don't run, Trump's going to win," he had a change of tune.

"Well, in that case, I may (run)," James said. "I believe there's someone else out there. I hope."

Queried on what he'd say to Trump if they were face to face, he was quick to say, "I would never sit across from him."

James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and recently opened a public school his charitable foundation helped build in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.