Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members

CANTON, Ohio — 8 new members were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The Class of 2018 was inducted during the Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

This year’s class includes linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Brian Urlacher and wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Owens did not attend the events in Canton, so he was not honored on stage.

Members of this year’s class were not only recognized for their football achievements, but also honored with gold jackets and “bronze busts.”

That unveiling moment for the Class of 2018 Bronze Busts #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/ILoOzLa93q — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2018

22,205 people attended Saturday’s ceremony. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said on Twitter that the 2018 Enshrinement ceremony contained the biggest crowd ever since they formally began counting attendance.

Thank you fans! The 2018 Enshrinement powered by @johnsoncontrols is the biggest crowd ever since formally counting attendance (22,205) #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/QSf2QwbaPq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2018

