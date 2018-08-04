Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members

CANTON, Ohio — 8 new members were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night.
The Class of 2018 was inducted during the Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
This year’s class includes linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Brian Urlacher and wide receiver Terrell Owens.
Owens did not attend the events in Canton, so he was not honored on stage.
Members of this year’s class were not only recognized for their football achievements, but also honored with gold jackets and “bronze busts.”
22,205 people attended Saturday’s ceremony. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said on Twitter that the 2018 Enshrinement ceremony contained the biggest crowd ever since they formally began counting attendance.
And again, congratulations to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.