Power outage impacts 3,800 Cuyahoga County residents

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A power outage has affected more than 3,800 people in Cuyahoga County, according to FirstEnergy Corp.

As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 3,807 people in Cuyahoga County are without power.

According to FirstEnergy, the cities of Cleveland and Shaker Heights were most affected; Cleveland has 2,468 outages and Shaker Heights has 1,237.

The outage has also affected some residents in Broadview Heights, Brook Park, Brooklyn, Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Parma and Warrensville Heights.

FirstEnergy estimates that power will be restored between 11 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday.