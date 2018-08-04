Politicians, athletes weigh in on LeBron James vs President Trump

CLEVELAND — Politicians and athletes are responding to President Donald Trump’s Friday night tweet in which he criticized basketball star LeBron James over his CNN interview with Don Lemon.

In his tweet, the President appeared to comment on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Michael Jordan, by writing “I like Mike!”

This tweet comes just after James recently opened a public school that his charitable foundation helped build in his hometown of Akron.

Now, many politicians, former, and current professional athletes, including Jordan, are weighing in.

“I support LeBron James. He’s doing an amazing job for his community,” Jordan said in a statement to The Associated Press through his representative via text Saturday.

Even Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, who James is known to have had tensions with in the past, showed James his support.

A spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump responded to the conversation Saturday, saying it appears that LeBron James is “working to do good things” and that the first lady would be willing to visit the new school he opened in Ohio. The statement also notes that Mrs. Trump has been promoting her Be Best campaign and talking to children about the “importance of responsible online behavior.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich also responded Saturday morning, saying in a tweet “Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids.” Kasich also shared his opinion on the greatest player debate.

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids. By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

Other Ohio politicians have also chimed in on the debate between James and the President.

I think @realDonaldTrump could stand to learn a thing or two from @KingJames. Instead of tweeting about him, he should try following his example. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 4, 2018

I'm focused on talking to Ohio voters right now. We’ve got an election to win in just three days. But I don't have to tell *anyone* what LeBron James means to Ohio. — Danny O'Connor (@dannyoconnor1) August 4, 2018

The President will be campaigning in Columbus Saturday night on behalf for Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson.

Continuing coverage here.