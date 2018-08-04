× Parma firefighters save resident, three dogs from burning home

PARMA, Ohio – The Parma Fire Department rescued a homeowner and three of the family’s dogs from a smoky house fire early Saturday morning.

Several companies were called out to Lincoln Avenue at around 2:46 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

They were informed that one person, several family dogs and possibly a cat were inside the home.

Firefighters rushed into the home and rescued one man. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

They also rescued three dogs from the burning structure. One of the pups needed to be resuscitated. Engine Company 1 was able to save the dog, and he regained consciousness.

The location and condition of the cat remain unknown.

The fire, which spread to the second floor attic of the house, caused over $100-thousand in damage. No cause has been determined yet.