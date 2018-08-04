Ohio military honored at Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Military members were honored with a special tribute Saturday morning at the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament in Akron.

Military members and their families were offered complimentary admission to the tournament, along with discounted tickets for veterans.

The Military Appreciation Day included activities for all National Guard, active duty and reserve military members, as well as retirees and dependents.

There was also a Military Recognition Ceremony honoring special achievements of military members from northeast Ohio, as well as a swearing in ceremony for 50 local U.S. Air Force recruits during the event.

Fox 8 News anchor and Ohio Army National Guard member, Bill Martin spoke at the ceremony, acknowledging the importance of his fellow officers.

"I was a former company commander, young folks I believe I was a great officer because I had great NCO's," said Martin.

