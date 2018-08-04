× Man shot, killed while sitting in car on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed as he sat in a car on Milverton Path.

Investigators say that the victim had driven to Milverton Path to meet with a friend just after midnight. When he arrived, he called the friend to let him know he was there. The friend heard gunshots in the background, looked out the window, and saw the victim slumped over the car’s steering wheel.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals, where he died.