Los Angeles Lakers respond, defending LeBron James

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers respond Saturday night to the ongoing twitter controversy between LeBron James and President Donald Trump.

The President took to Twitter Friday night, criticizing James after an interview with CNN anchor Don Lemon. Many athletes and politicians responded to the President’s tweet, including his wife, First Lady Melania Trump who offered kind words supporting James’ work with children.

Now, Lakers’ CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss has released a statement on behalf of the team saying,

“We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family. He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all.”

