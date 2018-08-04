Local boy saves dog’s life, home from fire

KENT, Ohio — Kent police have declared a boy a “hero” after he saved a dog and a house from a fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Kent Police Department, Brandon Waterson was playing outside Friday and immediately notified an adult about a house fire on South Francis Street in Kent.

His actions reportedly resulted in a quick response from the City of Kent Fire Department.

Both the house and the owner’s shitzu, Chloe, were saved.

Kent Police Department thanks Brandon for his “heroic act [Friday] that not only saved someone’s home from being destroyed but saved Chloe’s life!”