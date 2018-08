Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland can expect two more opportunities (Sunday and Monday) for high temperatures before the next cooldown occurs.

Here's a look at your hour by hour temperatures overnight:

Our skies will remain largely fair through Sunday with only a slight chance of a widely scattered afternoon pop-up shower.

We have not reached temperatures of 90°F in 3 weeks; however, Saturday we came close with a high of 88°F.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

