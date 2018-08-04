Body of missing 15-year-old Coshocton teen found in pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COSHOCTON, Ohio - The body of a missing Coshocton teen has been located in a pond, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff.

Samuel Walters' last known location was near the pond in the area of US 36 and County Road 495. The Sheriff's office received a call at 8:34 p.m. Friday, August 2 about a body in the pond.

It was determined that this was Walters. His body was turned over to the Coshocton County Coroner for an autopsy.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office thanked that helped them in the search for Samuel, including the people who donated food and beverages for the search teams.